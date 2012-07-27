* Examiner to review ResCap claims, pre-bankruptcy dealings
* Judge approves scope of examiner Arthur Gonzalez's review
July 27 The court-appointed examiner reviewing
the bankruptcy of mortgage lender Residential Capital LLC plans
to seek authority to issue subpoenas and expects his review to
take six months, according to a court filing.
Arthur Gonzalez, the examiner, wants authority to issue
subpoenas on anyone possessing "information relevant to the
investigation," and will need "a substantial amount of time" to
prepare his report, his lawyers said in a filing with the U.S.
bankruptcy court in Manhattan. "A realistic time frame for the
preparation of such a report is six months."
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn on Friday issued an order
approving the scope of Gonzalez's probe. The approval does not
cover the request for subpoenas.
The examiner plans to review all material agreements between
ResCap and its parent Ally Financial Inc, and with former
majority owner Cerberus Capital Management LP. He also plans to
review business decisions by top ResCap officers and its board,
as well as the validity of claims by and against ResCap.
Gonzalez was retained this month after Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc , a ResCap creditor,
sought an examiner to review what it called "potentially
improper" pre-bankruptcy transactions between ResCap and Ally.
Examiners may investigate allegations such as dishonesty,
fraud, incompetence and mismanagement. Legal experts have said a
debtor can be expected to remain in bankruptcy while an examiner
works on a report.
Gonzalez retired in March as chief judge of the Manhattan
bankruptcy court, where he oversaw such bankruptcies as Chrysler
LLC, Enron Corp and WorldCom Inc. He is also a professor at New
York University School of Law.
Once part of General Motors Corp, Ally put ResCap into
Chapter 11 on May 14 as a means of addressing the unit's
mortgage-related liabilities. ResCap is selling assets to help
repay creditors. Ally is roughly 74 percent-owned by taxpayers,
and did not file for court protection.
The case is In re Residential Capital LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-12020.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Carol
Bishopric)