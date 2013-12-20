Dec 20 Ally Financial Inc agreed to pay $98
million to settle allegations by federal regulators that it
discriminated in auto lending against black, Hispanic and
Asian/Pacific Islander borrowers.
The settlement announced on Friday by the U.S. Department of
Justice and the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau calls
for Ally to pay $80 million in compensation to victims of the
discrimination, and $18 million to the CFPB's civil penalty
fund.
It resolves allegations that Ally charged roughly 235,000
minority borrowers higher interest rates than non-Hispanic white
borrowers. It said the borrowers paid $200 to $300 extra, on
average, over the term of their loans.
The accord marked the first joint fair lending enforcement
action between the Justice Department and the CFPB, which was
established under the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reforms.