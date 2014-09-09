Sept 9 Ally Financial Inc chief executive Michael Carpenter and head of dealer financial services Jeff Brown said an a Tuesday investor conference in New York: * Ally is "running ahead" of goal to reach double-digit return on equity by the end of 2015: Carpenter * It will be hard to eclipse Q2 2014's level of auto loans in Q3 2014: Brown * Ally would like to see U.S. treasury's program of gradually reducing stake in company to move faster: Carpenter * Ally still expects company to exit government ownership completely by the end