Feb 5 Ally Financial Inc Chief Executive
Officer Jeffrey Brown said in a conference call with analysts on
Thursday:
* Ally probably has not taken enough credit risk in auto loans
in recent years
* Ally has underachieved against board's targets for subprime
and nonprime auto lending
* Look for subprime auto to account for 12 to 15 percent of
overall lending versus 9 percent in Q4 2014
* Ally is looking at opportunities in used car lending,
expansion in other retail products
* There is at least another $100 million in cost savings over
next two years
* "Disappointed" with recent performance of the stock price
* CCAR process should not be affected by recent appointment as
CEO
* Floorplan financing is where Ally faces the most competition