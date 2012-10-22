Oct 22 Ally Financial Inc, the U.S. auto lender
74 percent owned by the U.S. Treasury, is near a deal to sell
its Canadian operations to Royal Bank of Canada for more
than $4 billion, CNBC reported on Monday.
Ally, the former auto lending arm of General Motors Co
, announced plans in May to sell its international
operations in an effort to speed up repayment of government
bailouts it received during the financial crisis.
The lender last week agreed to sell its Mexican insurance
business to insurance and reinsurance company ACE Ltd
for $865 million in cash. Ally is trying to turn around the
company by focusing on U.S. auto lending and its Internet bank.
Neither Ally nor RBC was immediately available for comment.