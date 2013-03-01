BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
March 1 Ally Financial Inc said in a securities filing on Friday that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has recently told the U.S. auto lender that it's being investigated for certain "retail financing practices."
Ally said in the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the probe could result in actions against the company.
An Ally spokeswoman declined to comment. Ally's lending includes retail financing and leasing for new and used vehicles for consumers.
Ally, the former financing arm of General Motors Co, is 74 percent owned by the U.S. government after a series of bailouts during the financial crisis.
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
March 9 American International Group said Chief Executive Peter Hancock has informed the board that he plans to resign.