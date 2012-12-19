BRIEF-Mitsui & Co says to take 20 pct stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
Dec 19 Ally Financial Inc, the U.S. auto lender 74 percent owned by the U.S. government, on Wednesday said it has repaid its remaining debt issued under a financial-crisis-era program designed to bolster confidence in the banking system.
The former auto lending arm of General Motors Co said it paid back $4.5 billion in debt guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp's Temporary Liquidity Guarantee Program. It repaid another $2.9 billion in debt issued under the program in October.
Ally continues to owe the government for a series of bailouts under the Troubled Asset Relief Program. Of the $17 billion it received, it has paid back $5.8 billion, including dividends.
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
Feb 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.