Dec 19 Ally Financial Inc, the U.S. auto lender 74 percent owned by the U.S. government, on Wednesday said it has repaid its remaining debt issued under a financial-crisis-era program designed to bolster confidence in the banking system.

The former auto lending arm of General Motors Co said it paid back $4.5 billion in debt guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp's Temporary Liquidity Guarantee Program. It repaid another $2.9 billion in debt issued under the program in October.

Ally continues to owe the government for a series of bailouts under the Troubled Asset Relief Program. Of the $17 billion it received, it has paid back $5.8 billion, including dividends.