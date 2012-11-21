Abu Dhabi's new $125 bln fund to start operating in May
DUBAI, Feb 16 A $125 billion Abu Dhabi state investment firm, formed by merging two of the emirate's biggest funds, is expected to start operating in May, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Nov 21 Ally Financial said it will sell its Europe and Latin America operations to a unit of General Motors Co for about $4.2 billion.
Ally, which is 74 percent owned by the U.S. government, announced in May a plan to sell its international operations in a bid to speed up repayment of taxpayer money.
Ally agreed to sell its Canadian auto finance and deposit business to Royal Bank of Canada for $4.1 billion and its Mexican insurance unit to ACE Ltd for $865 million last month.
Reuters reported earlier this month that Ally was nearing a deal to sell its Europe and Latin America operations, with GM emerging as the leading bidder.
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON, Feb 16 Blackstone, which has $100 billion in private equity assets under management, has acquired a majority stake in cloud computing business Cloudreach for an undisclosed sum, the investment firm said on Thursday.