* Pre-packaged Chapter 11 would speed process
* Ally negotiating with Fortress to sell loans
May 8 Ally Financial and creditors of the
lender's Residential Capital unit are in general agreement on a
plan to put the mortgage subsidiary into bankruptcy in a deal
that could speed up and ease the process, a person familiar with
the matter said.
Details of the agreement are still being worked out, the
source said on Tuesday. A deal with creditors would help the
lender file for a pre-packaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy that
expedites a reorganisation.
ResCap, as the unit is called, has been considering filing
for bankruptcy by May 14 when it must repay a portion of its
debt. A filing could come as soon as Sunday.
Ally spokeswoman Gina Proia declined to comment.
Ally, formerly known as GMAC and which was bailed out by the
U.S. government during the financial crisis, is 74 percent owned
by the government and owes taxpayers about $12 billion.
ResCap has been pummelled over the last few years by
mortgage problems and has been at the heart of Ally's woes. A
ResCap bankruptcy is seen as the best way for Ally, whose core
business is auto loans, to move ahead.
Ally has been negotiating with a group of creditors who hold
more than 45 percent of junior secured notes at ResCap, sources
have said previously.
Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
holds another 45 percent of the junior secured notes and also
holds a significant portion of ResCap's unsecured notes that
mature in May, sources have said previously.
Ally has also been negotiating with Fortress Investment
Group to sell loans and the rights to collect loan
payments and has been negotiating with bondholders to settle
their claims.
Barclays Plc has agreed to arrange a roughly $1.5
billion debtor-in-possession financing for operations during the
bankruptcy, sources have said.
News of agreement with the creditors was earlier reported by
Bloomberg.
(Reporting By Paritosh Bansal and Soyoung Kim in New York and
Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, N.C.; Editing by Tiffany Wu and
Matt Driskill)