Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
May 15 Ally Financial is "absolutely not" looking to sell its core U.S auto lending business following a bankruptcy filing by its mortgage unit and a plan to sell its international operations, Chief Executive Michael Carpenter said on Tuesday.
The actions announced on Monday give the Detroit-based lender multiple ways to pay back about $12 billion owed the U.S. Treasury after a series of bailouts during the financial crisis, Carpenter said in a conference call with analysts. (Reporting By Rick Rothacker; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Investors in KKR target GfK continued to hold out for a higher price a week before the offer period ends, as personal computer firm founder Michael Dell disclosed a 6.45 percent stake via a special situations fund.
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole financial exchange, is considering passing along to clients part of the cost savings from the acquisition of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados.