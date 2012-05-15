May 15 Ally Financial is "absolutely not" looking to sell its core U.S auto lending business following a bankruptcy filing by its mortgage unit and a plan to sell its international operations, Chief Executive Michael Carpenter said on Tuesday.

The actions announced on Monday give the Detroit-based lender multiple ways to pay back about $12 billion owed the U.S. Treasury after a series of bailouts during the financial crisis, Carpenter said in a conference call with analysts. (Reporting By Rick Rothacker; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)