* Says has been diligently monitoring Saab's financial situation

* Ally provides finance to Saab vehicles in U.S. and Europe

* Says will continue to provide finance to creditworthy Saab dealers (Adds detail)

Sept 7 U.S. auto and mortgage lender Ally Financial Inc said early Wednesday that it does not expect any material financial impact due to the reorganization of ailing Swedish car maker Saab Automobile.

Saab will seek creditor protection at a Swedish court so it can reorganise most of its domestic operations and seek funding, its Dutch-listed owner Swedish Automobile said on Wednesday.

Ally Financial's Swedish subsidiary, GMAC Financial Services AB, is a creditor of Saab Automobile AB and as such is taking the appropriate steps to protect Ally's interests during Saab's reorganization, the company said.

Ally is the preferred finance provider for Saab vehicles in the U.S. and Europe and offers wholesale financing, consumer financing, insurance products to Saab dealers and consumers.

Ally said it will continue to provide automotive financing products and services to creditworthy Saab dealers and consumers during the reorganization process. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)