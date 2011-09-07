* Says has been diligently monitoring Saab's financial
situation
* Ally provides finance to Saab vehicles in U.S. and Europe
* Says will continue to provide finance to creditworthy Saab
dealers
(Adds detail)
Sept 7 U.S. auto and mortgage lender Ally
Financial Inc said early Wednesday that it does not
expect any material financial impact due to the reorganization
of ailing Swedish car maker Saab Automobile.
Saab will seek creditor protection at a Swedish court so it
can reorganise most of its domestic operations and seek funding,
its Dutch-listed owner Swedish Automobile said on
Wednesday.
Ally Financial's Swedish subsidiary, GMAC Financial Services
AB, is a creditor of Saab Automobile AB and as such is taking
the appropriate steps to protect Ally's interests during Saab's
reorganization, the company said.
Ally is the preferred finance provider for Saab vehicles in
the U.S. and Europe and offers wholesale financing, consumer
financing, insurance products to Saab dealers and consumers.
Ally said it will continue to provide automotive financing
products and services to creditworthy Saab dealers and consumers
during the reorganization process.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)