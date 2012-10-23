Oct 23 Royal Bank of Canada said on
Tuesday it has agreed to acquire the Canadian auto finance and
deposit business of Ally Financial Inc for a $1.4 billion
investment net of excess capital, in a move to expand its auto
lending business.
Ally, the U.S. auto lender majority owned by the U.S.
Treasury, announced plans in May to sell its international
operations in an effort to speed up repayment of government
bailouts it received during the financial crisis.
The lender, which is the former auto lending arm of General
Motors Co, last week agreed to sell its Mexican insurance
business to insurance and reinsurance company ACE Ltd
for $865 million in cash.