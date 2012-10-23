* Deal positions RBC as a leading auto lender in Canada
* Ally to receive proceeds of about $4.1 bln
* RBC seeks revenue to augment slower mortgage growth
* RBC shares fall 1.7 pct
By Euan Rocha and Cameron French
TORONTO, Oct 23 Royal Bank of Canada
has agreed to buy the Canadian auto finance and deposit
arm of Ally Financial Inc in a $4.1 billion deal to expand its
auto-lending business at a time when its mortgage-lending
business is facing slower loan growth.
RBC, Canada's largest bank, said on Tuesday the deal will
nearly double its commercial auto lending business, making it a
leader in the Canadian segment with about C$24 billion ($24.18
billion) in receivables.
It will also expose RBC to a relatively low-risk business
that lends at wider margins than does its consumer mortgage
business, which provides the bank's main revenue stream and one
that has begun slowing as Canadian borrowers try to cut debt.
"It's a stable business with a low loan-loss profile, and
that's always what you're looking for in an acquisition," Dave
McKay, RBC's group head of personal & commercial banking, told
Reuters in an interview. "Canadians pay off their car loans."
RBC expects the Ally Canada business to generate about
C$120 million in net income on a standalone basis within the
first 12 months after closing, while modestly boosting RBC's
earnings per share.
Detroit-based Ally, majority-owned by the U.S. Treasury,
outlined plans in May to sell its international operations,
aiming to speed up repayment of government bailouts during the
financial crisis.
The company is the former auto lending arm of General Motors
Co. Last week it agreed to sell its Mexican insurance
business to ACE Ltd for $865 million.
Ally, once known as GMAC, received $17 billion in bailouts
from the U.S. government during the financial crisis. Including
dividend payments, it has paid back $5.8 billion.
With about one-third of its bailout repaid, Ally has said
the sale of its international operations would allow it to pay
back another third.
RBC said its cash outlay on the deal would be between C$3.1
billion and C$3.8 billion, as it is contingent on the size of
the dividend that Ally intends to extract from its Canadian
business before closing. The bank said its investment net of
excess capital will total C$1.4 billion.
Ally expects to receive total proceeds of about $4.1 billion
from the sale.
STRUGGLING FOR GROWTH
While Canadian banks still churn out steady profits, they
have been struggling lately to spur growth in the face of
slowing mortgage growth and narrow interest margins.
This has forced the country's big banks - for which mortgage
lending is their largest business - to look to other avenues.
"They're going to have to find growth somewhere and it's not
going to come through the mortgage channel. I think it's going
to be outside of that in some of these non-traditional
channels," said Tom Lewandowski, a St. Louis-based analyst at
Edward Jones.
With limited growth options at home, the Canadian banks have
also been looking abroad for assets.
In a separate deal announced on Tuesday, rival
Toronto-Dominion Bank said it had struck a deal to buy
Target Corp's $5.9 billion credit card portfolio.
.
TD also was involved in bidding for the Ally business, a
source told Reuters on Monday.
Shares of RBC were down 1.7 percent at C$57.01, retreating
along with other Toronto-listed financials after the Bank of
Canada held its key rate at 1.0 percent and softened its bias on
an interest rate increase. [
ASSET SALES
Ally's Canadian arm offers commercial loans to more than 580
auto dealerships across the country, while its consumer business
offers retail financing to Canadian consumers through about
1,600 dealerships.
Ally Chief Executive Michael Carpenter said in a statement
the lender would evaluate options for its remaining operations
in Europe and Latin America, and expects to identify its plans
in November.
The lender's Canadian operations, based in Toronto, are its
largest outside the United States, with $13.6 billion in assets
at the end of the third quarter. Ally's international business
assets totaled $31 billion, according to data in a recent
company presentation.
Ally is aiming to turn around its operations by focusing on
U.S. auto lending and banking.
Its Residential Capital mortgage unit filed for
bankruptcy in May in a bid to protect the parent company from
lingering liabilities tied to home loans it sold to investors
during the housing boom.
An auction for ResCap's mortgage servicing and lending
operations begins on Tuesday in New York. A consortium of Ocwen
Financial Corp and Walter Investment Management Corp
is vying with Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc
to buy the business, sources told Reuters last week.