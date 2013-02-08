OTTAWA Feb 8 Canada's competition watchdog gave
the green light on Friday to Royal Bank of Canada's
plans to buy the Canadian auto finance and deposit arm of Ally
Financial.
The deal, which was announced in October and closed last
week, nearly doubles the size of RBC's commercial auto lending
business, making Canada's largest bank a leader in this market
segment.
The acquisition also exposes RBC to a relatively low-risk
business that lends at wider margins than does its consumer
mortgage business, which provides the bank's main revenue stream
and one that has begun slowing as Canadian borrowers try to trim
debt.
The deal is worth roughly $3.7 billion, said RBC, adding
that its investment net of excess capital is in the range of
$1.4 billion.
Ally, majority-owned by the U.S. Treasury, outlined plans in
May to sell its international operations to speed up repayment
of government bailouts during the financial crisis.
The company said last week it is working to repay the $5.9
billion in preferred stock owned by the U.S. Treasury in the
near future. The preferred stock is part of the $17.2 billion
that the government poured into Ally, the former auto lending
arm of General Motors Co, during a series of crisis-era
bailouts.
Ally's Canadian arm offers commercial loans to more than 580
auto dealerships across the country, while its consumer business
offers retail financing to Canadian consumers through about
1,600 dealerships.
In its statement Canada's Competition Bureau said it has
concluded that the deal is unlikely to harm competition, as
RBC's market share in these areas following the deal would
remain modest. The anti-trust watchdog said the deal remains
subject to approvals from the finance ministry and the bank
regulator.
RBC's ended the session up 0.4 percent at C$62.89 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.