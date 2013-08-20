* Taxpayers' ownership stake will drop to 65 percent
* Ally CEO hopes for fairer scrutiny
* Placement must be done by Nov. 30
By Peter Rudegeair
Aug 20 Ally Financial Inc will sell $1 billion
of unlisted shares to investors and repay taxpayers nearly $6
billion taking a big step closer to exiting U.S. government
control.
With the transactions, Ally will have repaid the Treasury
about $12.1 billion of the $17.2 billion taxpayer bailout it
received during the financial crisis.
The former auto-lending arm of General Motors has struggled
to recover from the mortgage meltdown. Last year, it put its
troubled home loan subsidiary Residential Capital LLC into
bankruptcy to stanch the bleeding from bad mortgages.
The company has also raised over $40 billion of retail
deposits to give it a more stable source of funding, and has
raised $7.7 billion by selling many of its international
businesses. Nonetheless, the Federal Reserve identified Ally in
March as the worst capitalized of the top 18 banks.
With the transactions announced on Tuesday, Ally will reduce
the Treasury's ownership stake to around 65 percent from around
74 percent.
Ally agreed to pay $5.2 billion to repurchase the
outstanding preferred securities held by the U.S. Treasury, and
$725 million to terminate the Treasury's right to receive extra
payments if the company sells shares below a particular price.
That right was a term the company agreed to in 2010 when the
U.S. converted some of its preferred Ally shares into common
stock.
The company also agreed to sell 166,667 of the company's
common shares to a group of investors. An Ally spokeswoman
declined to disclose the investors' identity, but said they were
a diverse group of existing and new shareholders.
The company's chief executive, Michael Carpenter, believes
that these payments will help reduce regulatory scrutiny of his
business.
Carpenter said on a July 31 conference call with analysts
that Ally's losses in 2009 and 2010, along with the legacy
ResCap issues and heavy government ownership, "have led our
regulators to apply a substantially higher bar to Ally than to
any other bank.
"We believe as we transition away from ResCap and transition
away from government ownership that, in fact, the regulators
will treat us in more normal terms," Carpenter said on the call.
A NEW CAPITAL PLAN
In June, a judge approved Ally paying $2.1 billion to ResCap
and its creditors to resolve legal claims that it had stripped
out ResCap's most valuable assets prior to putting the unit into
bankruptcy. In the second quarter, the bank took
a $1.6 billion charge related to the settlement, driving its
$927 million loss for the period.
When the Federal Reserve called Ally the most weakly
capitalized of the top banks, it objected to Ally's capital plan
"both on quantitative and qualitative grounds." The bank was the
only lender that failed to meet the minimum threshold of a 5
percent capital buffer in a scenario where unemployment rose to
12.1 percent and share prices fell 50 percent.
The private placement must take place before Nov. 30. Both
the placement and transactions with the U.S. Treasury are
contingent on the Federal Reserve's approval of the bank's
resubmitted capital plan. Ally has to resubmit its new capital
plan by the end of September.
"Ally has made great progress in restructuring and
strengthening its business in order to repay the taxpayer, and
we look forward to continuing to work with the company to
recover the remaining investment," Assistant Treasury Secretary
for Financial Stability Tim Massad said in a statement.