BRIEF-Capitol Acquisition to combine with Cision
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - Cision will become a publicly listed company with an anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $2.4 billion
Nov 20 Alm. Brand A/S :
* Q3 total income 1.78 billion Danish crowns versus 1.80 billion crowns
* Q3 pretax profit 70 million crowns versus 186 million crowns
* Q3 net profit 55 million crowns versus 141 million crowns
* Guidance for consolidated profit before tax is unchanged at 250-350 million crowns for 2014
* For 2015, profit before tax is expected to be in range of 200-300 million crowns
* For 2015, group's forward-looking activities are expected to generate profit of 500-550 million crowns at a combined ratio of 91-92
* For 2015, winding-up activities are expected to report a loss of 250-300 million crowns before tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - Cision will become a publicly listed company with an anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $2.4 billion
NEW YORK, March 20Giving back to their communities has always been a challenge for pro athletes who get rich quick, because they tend to lose the money even more quickly. But even those who manage to build a substantial amount of wealth have a hard time using it charitably in a way that truly has a long-term impact.
LONDON, March 20 The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.