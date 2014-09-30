BRIEF-Ziplocal Inc has entered into lock-up, support agreement with Intercap Inc
* Has entered into a lock-up and support agreement with Intercap Inc.
Sept 30 ALM Equity AB :
* Says it has sold properties NilhAsten 11 and 12 in Eskilstuna
* Says the deal takes the form of a company sale to a local property owner with an underlying property value of 14 million Swedish crowns
* The properties comprise 16 rental apartments of a total of 1,367 square meters and a garage
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 17 The world's biggest economies will pledge to jointly fight cyber attacks on the global banking system, one of the biggest coordinated efforts yet to protect lenders since an $81 million heist of the Bangladesh central bank's account last year.
March 17 A New Jersey pastor and a Florida software engineer were convicted on Friday of scheming to help an illegal bitcoin exchange avoid having banks and regulators look into its activities.