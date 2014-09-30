Sept 30 ALM Equity AB :

* Says it has sold properties NilhAsten 11 and 12 in Eskilstuna

* Says the deal takes the form of a company sale to a local property owner with an underlying property value of 14 million Swedish crowns

* The properties comprise 16 rental apartments of a total of 1,367 square meters and a garage