AIA Group shares fall 2.8 percent on CEO Tucker's departure
* Tucker to retire from AIA in Sept., joining HSBC as chairman
Sept 26 Alm Equity AB
* Says Land and Environment Court (Mark- och Miljööverdomstolen) approves of zoning plan and it becomes final
* Says previously Land and Environment Court rejected zoning plan regarding property at Gröndal 1:1 and others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Tucker to retire from AIA in Sept., joining HSBC as chairman
* In February group achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately rmb1.997 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AGM approves cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2mhoeF4) Further company coverage: