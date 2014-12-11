BRIEF-Independent Bank announces 10 pct increase in quarterly dividend
* Independent bank corp. Announces a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend
Dec. 11 ALM Equity AB :
* Said on Wednesday zoning plan has gained legal force and, as a result, ALM can develop about 60 apartments in the centre of Uppsala
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Independent bank corp. Announces a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend
MILAN, March 16 A former chairman of Monte dei Paschi di Siena is seen as a frontrunner to take the helm of Italy's biggest defence group Leonardo, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
March 16 General Electric Co's healthcare business said it had requested the European Medicines Agency to reconsider the recommendation made by its panel to suspend the marketing authorization of certain agents used in MRI scanning.