Oct 3 Alma Market SA :

* Said on Thursday its unit Flor Sp. z o.o. is to be liquidated

* Said the decision of liquidation was made by Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of Flor Sp. z o.o.

* Said Flor Sp. z o.o. did not achieve any operational profit in 2014 and thus ceases to operate

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: