Oct 31 Alma Media Oyj

* Publisher joint venture to develop an early morning delivery network

* Says company to be established is currently looking for a director to oversee launch of joint venture

* Says founding partners of joint venture are: Alma Media Corporation, Sanoma Media Finland, Keskisuomalainen Oyj, TS-yhtymä, Kaleva Oy, Mediatalo Esa and Länsi-Savo Group