BRIEF-Lightron Fiber-Optic Devices issues third series convertible bonds worth 5 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 731,635 shares of third series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 5 billion won
Oct 31 Alma Media Oyj
* Publisher joint venture to develop an early morning delivery network
* Says company to be established is currently looking for a director to oversee launch of joint venture
* Says founding partners of joint venture are: Alma Media Corporation, Sanoma Media Finland, Keskisuomalainen Oyj, TS-yhtymä, Kaleva Oy, Mediatalo Esa and Länsi-Savo Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Meredith raises earnings outlook for fiscal 2017 3rd quarter and full year
* Says it signed a 5.90 billion won contract with Studio Dragon Corporation to produce tvn drama <The Lost Village>