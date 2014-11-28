Nov 28 Alma Media Oyj

* Says divests City24

* Parties have agreed not to disclose transaction value

* Buyer is Oü 24m2, which is owned by Koha Capital Oü, an Estonian venture capital company

* 2014 revenue of City24 is estimated to reach level of 1.6 million euros

* As a result of transaction Alma Media will book a 1.9 million euros sales gain into its Q4 2014 profits