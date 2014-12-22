BRIEF-Shanghai Potevio revises FY 2016 net loss outlook
* Says net loss for FY 2016 to be 450 million yuan to 500 million yuan
Dec 22 Alma Media Oyj :
* Will write down its goodwill and intangible assets by a total of 2.0 million euros ($2.45 million) for Q4 of 2014
* Maintains its outlook given in interim report published on Oct. 24 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says net loss for FY 2016 to be 450 million yuan to 500 million yuan
DUBAI, March 16 Gulf stock markets look set to rise on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected but signalled no acceleration in the pace of monetary tightening - good news for Gulf equities that are vulnerable to interest rates.
March 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.