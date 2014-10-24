Oct 24 Alma Media Oyj :

* Q3 revenue 70.5 million euros versus 71.7 million euros

* Q3 EBITDA ex-items 10.4 million euros versus 11.4 million euros

* Q3 operating profit excluding non-recurring items 7.0 million euros versus 7.8 million euros

* Expects its full-year revenue 2014 to remain at 2013 level

* Says operating profit excluding non-recurring items for 2014 is expected to be lower than in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)