BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Group Inc reports 14.72 pct stake in MDC Partners
* The Goldman Sachs Group Inc reports 14.72 percent stake in MDC Partners Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - sec filing
Oct 24 Alma Media Oyj :
* Q3 revenue 70.5 million euros versus 71.7 million euros
* Q3 EBITDA ex-items 10.4 million euros versus 11.4 million euros
* Q3 operating profit excluding non-recurring items 7.0 million euros versus 7.8 million euros
* Expects its full-year revenue 2014 to remain at 2013 level
* Expects its full-year revenue 2014 to remain at 2013 level

* Says operating profit excluding non-recurring items for 2014 is expected to be lower than in 2013
* Veritone inc says have applied to list common stock on the nasdaq capital market under the symbol “veri”
* Starboard value lp reports 4.4 percent stake in tribune media co as of march 13 versus 6.6 percent stake as of february 10 - sec filing