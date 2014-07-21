July 21 Alma Media Oyj : * Alma Manu planning to reorganise its distribution operations in Pirkanmaa * Alma Manu is planning to reorganise its distribution and transport network * Says the negotiations concern Alma Manu's entire delivery staff in Pirkanmaa,

570 persons in total * Says the amount of work in distribution operations may reduce by a maximum of

20 man-years * Arrangements are aimed at responding better to the needs of existing

customers and enabling new distribution services * Says the potential reduction in employee hours may lead to layoffs * Alma Manu will start statutory personnel negotiations concerning delivery

staff in Pirkanmaa * Says potential impact on employees will be determined as the negotiations

progress, and they will take effect in April 2015 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage