July 21 Alma Media Oyj :
* Alma Manu planning to reorganise its distribution operations
in Pirkanmaa
* Alma Manu is planning to reorganise its distribution and
transport network
* Says the negotiations concern Alma Manu's entire delivery
staff in Pirkanmaa,
570 persons in total
* Says the amount of work in distribution operations may reduce
by a maximum of
20 man-years
* Arrangements are aimed at responding better to the needs of
existing
customers and enabling new distribution services
* Says the potential reduction in employee hours may lead to
layoffs
* Alma Manu will start statutory personnel negotiations
concerning delivery
staff in Pirkanmaa
* Says potential impact on employees will be determined as the
negotiations
progress, and they will take effect in April 2015
