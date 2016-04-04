UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI, April 4 Saudi Arabia's Almarai Co , the largest dairy company in the Gulf, said on Monday shareholders approved a capital increase for the company through bonus shares.
The shareholders meeting took place on Sunday, the company said in a bourse statement. The shares were added to the funds of shareholders on Monday and the fluctuation limits will be based on a share price of 51.67 Saudi riyal ($13.78), a separate statement said. ($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Tom Arnold)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.