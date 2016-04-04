DUBAI, April 4 Saudi Arabia's Almarai Co , the largest dairy company in the Gulf, said on Monday shareholders approved a capital increase for the company through bonus shares.

The shareholders meeting took place on Sunday, the company said in a bourse statement. The shares were added to the funds of shareholders on Monday and the fluctuation limits will be based on a share price of 51.67 Saudi riyal ($13.78), a separate statement said. ($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Tom Arnold)