UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI May 26 The board of Saudi Arabia's Almarai has approved a capital investment plan which will reach 21 billion riyals in the next five years, it said on Tuesday.
The Gulf's largest dairy firm said the 2016-2020 programme will replace their existing investment plan, and cover the capacity expansion needs in the areas of farming, manufacturing, distribution and logistics.
"The objectives set by the board include increasing further its presence in all segments and geographies where it operates, targeting to double consolidated sales, while improving the financial performance," it said in a statement.
Its previous investment plan had foreseen spending worth 15.7 billion riyals between 2013 and 2017.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.