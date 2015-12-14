DUBAI Dec 14 Saudi Arabia's Almarai said on Monday its board had recommended a cash dividend of 1.15 riyals ($0.31) per share for 2015.

Almarai, the Gulf's largest dairy firm, paid a dividend of 1 riyal for 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The total value of the latest dividend payout would be 690 million riyals, the company said in a statement to the Saudi bourse. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)