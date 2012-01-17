* Almarai margins affected by higher raw material costs
DUBAI, JAN 17 - Saudi Arabia's Almarai Co,
the Gulf's biggest dairy firm by market value, reported a small
rise in fourth quarter profits on Tuesday, citing the negative
impact of higher raw material costs.
The dairy giant had net profit of 285.5 million riyals ($76
million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, up 0.6 percent from
283.8 million riyals in the prior-year period, it said in a
statement. Profits were down 33.5 percent over the third
quarter.
Fourth quarter sales rose 16.1 percent to 2.1 billion riyals
from 1.8 billion riyals a year earlier. On the year, sales stood
at 7.95 billion riyals, up 14.7 percent over 2010.
Almarai also said it did not book impairments on its
investment in telco Zain Saudi during the quarter. The
diary firm was one of nine founding shareholders in Zain Saudi
and owns a 2.5-percent stake initially valued at 350 million
riyals.
"The fair value of the Zain equity investment has been
significantly below cost ... Management is assessing the quantum
of impairment and will recognize the impairment loss in its
annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31
December, 2011," Almarai said.
The Saudi firm's chief financial officer told Reuters in
October that it will likely take a $36 million impairment on the
stake.
Last year, Almarai said it plans to invest 4 billion riyals
to increase its capital by 73.9 percent to 4 billion riyals and
that it plans to spend 4 billion riyals in the poultry sector.
It also said it plans to issue a 2.25 riyal dividend per
share for 2011.
In December Almarai said acquired Fondomonte S.A, which owns
and operates farms in Argentina, to secure feed for its dairy
herd and poultry business.
