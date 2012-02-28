* Says in talks with PepsiCo to raise stake in JV
DUBAI, Feb 28 - Saudi Arabia's Almarai is in
talks with PepsiCo Inc to increase its stake in a joint
venture formed with the U.S. soft drink giant in 2009, the Gulf
dairy firm said on Tuesday.
Almarai, the Gulf's biggest dairy firm by market value,
currently holds 48-percent in International Dairy & Juice Ltd
(IDJ), with PepsiCo owning the remaining 52-percent stake.
The IDJ joint venture was formed to target growth
opportunities in the dairy and juice sector in Southeast Asia,
Africa and the Middle East, excluding the Gulf region.
"Almarai is looking at possibly slightly increasing their
ownership of IDJ," the company said in a bourse statement.
"It is anticipated that an announcement could be made during
the course of March 2012, although discussions are still
ongoing."
Almarai, currently roadshowing for a riyal-denominated
Islamic bond, has been keen to expand its footprint outside its
core presence in the Gulf. In December, the company acquired
Fondomonte S.A which owns and operates farms in Argentina, to
secure feed for its dairy herd and poultry businesses.
It plans to invest $1.1 billion in the poultry sector, it
said in June.
Interest in Saudi Arabia's consumer sector is growing among
international investors as the country's population rises beyond
27 million, most of which are under the age of 30.
Coca-Cola Co invested $980 million in Saudi
Arabia-based beverage firm Aujan Industries in December. The
transaction is expected to close in the first half of this year.
Meanwhile, U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group
acquired a 42-percent stake in Alamar Foods, the master
franchise operator for Domino's Pizza and Wendy's
restaurants in the Middle East and North Africa.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Amran Abocar)