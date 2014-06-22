MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, June 22 Saudi Arabia's Almarai, the Gulf's biggest dairy company, said on Sunday that a venture between it and U.S. soft drinks giant PepsiCo would invest about $345 million in Egypt over the next five years.
The investment would be conducted through Egypt's International Company for Agro-Industrial Projects, a subsidiary of International Dairy & Juice Ltd, which is owned 52 percent by Almarai and the remainder by Pepsico.
Details of the investment were to be announced later on Sunday, Almarai said in a statement. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 17 Two new crude oil export pipelines will provide enough capacity to ship Canadian production to market until at least the mid 2020s, Enbridge Inc Chief Executive Al Monaco said on Friday, making clear his company's Line 3 should be one of them.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.