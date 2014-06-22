DUBAI, June 22 Saudi Arabia's Almarai, the Gulf's biggest dairy company, said on Sunday that a venture between it and U.S. soft drinks giant PepsiCo would invest about $345 million in Egypt over the next five years.

The investment would be conducted through Egypt's International Company for Agro-Industrial Projects, a subsidiary of International Dairy & Juice Ltd, which is owned 52 percent by Almarai and the remainder by Pepsico.

Details of the investment were to be announced later on Sunday, Almarai said in a statement. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)