DUBAI, April 10 Saudi Arabia's Almarai , the Gulf's largest dairy company, reported a 0.65 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts' forecasts.

Almarai made a profit of 308.5 million riyals ($82.3 million) in the three months to Mar. 31, up from 306.5 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a bourse statement.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average that Almarai would make a quarterly profit of 302 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)