DUBAI Oct 9 Saudi Arabia's Almarai, the Gulf's largest dairy company, reported a 10 percent increase in third-quarter net profit on Sunday.

Almarai made a profit of 654.6 million riyals ($174.6 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 595.1 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a bourse statement. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)