UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI, July 6 Saudi Arabia's Almarai reported an 8.8 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Sunday as sales rose.
The dairy producer made a profit of 433.3 million riyals ($115.5 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 398.2 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a statement to Riyadh's bourse.
Almarai said second-quarter sales rose 14.4 percent to 3.29 billion riyals, although expenses also increased.
($1 = 3.7504 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources