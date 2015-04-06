UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI, April 6 Saudi Arabia's Almarai, the Gulf's largest dairy firm, reported a 12 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Monday on higher sales.
The firm made a profit of 306.5 million riyals ($81.7 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 273.6 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a bourse statement.
First-quarter sales rose 11.7 percent year on year to 3.04 billion riyals, it added. ($1 = 3.7510 riyals) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.