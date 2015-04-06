DUBAI, April 6 Saudi Arabia's Almarai, the Gulf's largest dairy firm, reported a 12 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Monday on higher sales.

The firm made a profit of 306.5 million riyals ($81.7 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 273.6 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a bourse statement.

First-quarter sales rose 11.7 percent year on year to 3.04 billion riyals, it added. ($1 = 3.7510 riyals) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)