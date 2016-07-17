DUBAI, July 17 Saudi Arabia's Almarai, the Gulf's largest dairy company, reported an 18.6 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Sunday, beating analysts' forecasts.

Almarai made a profit of 628.8 million riyals ($167.7 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 530.4 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a bourse statement.

Four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average that Almarai would make a quarterly profit of 530.3 million riyals. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)