Abu Dhabi's new $125 bln fund to start operating in May
DUBAI, Feb 16 A $125 billion Abu Dhabi state investment firm, formed by merging two of the emirate's biggest funds, is expected to start operating in May, its chief executive said on Thursday.
HONG KONG Nov 30 Oaktree Capital Management-backed Fusheng Industrial has acquired German air compressor maker ALMiG Kompressoren GmbH, Fusheng and ALMiG said on Friday.
The two firms did not disclose the terms of the deal.
Taiwan-based Fusheng is Greater China's biggest maker of industrial air compressors, while ALMiG is a specialist in energy-efficient and oil-free industrial air compressors with an 80-year history in Europe.
Global investment management firm Oaktree, with $81 billion in assets under management at the end of September, teamed up with the founding Lee family to take Fusheng private in 2007, for a reported deal value of around $850 million.
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON, Feb 16 Blackstone, which has $100 billion in private equity assets under management, has acquired a majority stake in cloud computing business Cloudreach for an undisclosed sum, the investment firm said on Thursday.