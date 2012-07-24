LONDON, July 24 Spanish pharmaceutical company
Almirall SA said late on Tuesday its inhaled treatment
for smoker's cough, a serious lung disease known as COPD, had
been approved by European regulators.
Earlier on Tuesday, the company confirmed that U.S. drug
regulators had also given the green light to the twice-daily
drug, which will be used to treat symptoms of chronic
obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
The drug will be marketed in the United States by Forest
Laboratories Inc.
Almirall's shares closed up 7.07 percent on Tuesday at 6.06
euros a share.
"It's very positive ... it opens the door to new approvals
and it will have an impact on the bottom-line," said one sector
analyst, who requested anonymity.
Almirall's treatment loosens the muscles around the lungs to
improve airflow. COPD makes breathing difficult and is often
caused by cigarette smoking, which kills between 200,000 and
300,000 people in Europe a year, Almirall said.
Almirall said in a statement that its treatment would be
available in some countries of the European market in 2012.
(Reporting by Sarah White and Rodrigo de Miguel)