US STOCKS-Wall St drifts with eyes on Fed; Intel drops
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.24 pct (Adds Valeant after the bell, updates volume)
Dec 19 Shares in Spanish drugmaker Almirall jumped 9 percent on Friday after a Bloomberg report of potential takeover interest from Actavis.
Almirall played down the report, saying in a regulatory filing that "the news is untrue". An Almirall spokeswoman told Reuters the Spanish company had not received any takeover offer and was unaware of any approach.
Actavis could not immediately be reached for comment.
Sources with knowledge of Almirall's plans said the group, controlled by the founding Gallardo family, was focused on finding acquisition targets with a view to spending about 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in dermatology assets and other areas.
Almirall, with a market value of 2.3 billion euros, recently sold its respiratory business to AstraZeneca, while Actavis is in the middle of integrating a $66 billion acquisition of Allergan.
March 14 Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, with materials stocks likely to benefit from a surge in Shanghai rebar steel futures. Investors are also watching a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to result in an interest rate hike later this week. A nearly 6 percent jump in Shanghai rebar steel futures on Monday was supported by a pickup in seasonal demand in top consumer China that also lifted Chinese iron ore from a one-month low.
TORONTO, March 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as financial stocks pushed higher with bond yields ahead of an expected U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike and as some mining stocks gained from higher commodity prices.