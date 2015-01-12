BRIEF-Nuheara request trading halt in securities
* Request an trading halt in securities of company pending release of anannouncement regarding a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 12 Almirall SA :
* Sees to double its revenue in nearly five years Source text: bit.ly/1IDMAgs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Request an trading halt in securities of company pending release of anannouncement regarding a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 26 Fresh off a defeat on U.S. healthcare legislation, the White House warned rebellious conservative lawmakers that they should get behind President Donald Trump's agenda or he may bypass them on future legislative fights, including tax reform.