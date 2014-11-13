Italy - Factors to watch on March 21
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT Nov 13 Alno AG
* Says hikes EBITDA target
* Says for 2014 now expects EBITDA including effects of AFP integration of up to 38 million euros, vs earlier expectations of 20-25 mln euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
* announces positive results from clinical study with drug candidate Foxy-5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Onesubsea announced award by BP of an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)