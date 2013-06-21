LONDON, June 21 Abu Dhabi healthcare firm Al Noor Hospitals priced its London initial public offering at 5.75 pounds per share on Friday, valuing the company at 672 million pounds ($1.04 billion).

Al Noor, the largest private healthcare provider in the oil-rich emirate, had originally set a price range of 5.25 to 7.25 pounds per share for the sale of a 32.9 percent stake.

Its stock is due to begin trading at 0700 GMT.