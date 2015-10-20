DUBAI Oct 20 A third potential bidder has expressed interest in acquiring Al Noor Hospitals, the chief executive of the London-listed healthcare firm told the UAE paper The National.

Al Noor Hospitals on October 14 agreed terms with South African owned Mediclinic International plc. Abu Dhabi-based, London-listed NMC Health is considering a rival offer.

"We've received another expression of interest. I cannot identify the source of the potential bidder, nor say whether or not it will amount to a bid," chief executive Ronald Lavater told The National, published on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Editing by William Maclean)