BRIEF-Fronsac REIT says Jason Parravano appointed CEO, president
* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer
NEW YORK Jan 7 AT&T Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy 49 spectrum licenses from privately held Aloha Partners to cover nearly 50 million people in 14 states in order to beef up its network to support increasing demand for mobile internet services.
The No. 2 U.S. mobile service provider did not disclose the financial terms of the deal which it hopes to close in the second half of the year after a regulatory review.
The news came a day after smaller rival T-Mobile U.S. said it had agreed to buy $3.3 billion of spectrum from market leader Verizon Wireless .
* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday the major elements of the Republican healthcare overhaul plan backed by President Donald Trump will remain intact despite conservative opposition to a bill whose prospects remain up in the air.
March 15 A minority shareholder in Colombian airline Avianca filed a prelimiary injunction Wednesday seeking to halt a deal between the airline's controlling shareholder Synergy Group Corp and United Continental Holdings Inc.