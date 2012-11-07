HOUSTON Nov 7 Alon USA Energy Inc is
shutting its California refining system for up to a year because
of the weak asphalt market and high West Coast crude oil costs,
Chief Executive Paul Eisman said on Wednesday.
He said Alon could restart the system in the fourth quarter
of 2013 if plans to build a facility to receive cheaper
Midcontinent crude by rail goes forward as planned.
"We are electing to temporarily suspend refining operations
on the West Coast while we reconfigure the Bakersfield refinery
to receive and operate on lighter Midcontinent crude oil,"
Eisman told analysts during Alon's third-quarter earnings
conference call.
Alon is seeking permits to build a rail facility so it can
back out more expensive West Coast crudes in favor of cheaper
Midcontinent crude.
But in the interim, low asphalt demand in the high-cost West
Coast crude environment has cut the California system's
profitability, Eisman said, enough to prompt the temporary
shutdown.
"The combination of very low demand for asphalt along with
low asphalt prices driven, by Midcontinent refiners that have a
crude cost advantage, makes it difficult to operate profitably
with high West Coast crude prices," he said.
Alon's California system involves three facilities in
Bakersfield, Paramount and Long Beach that operate as a single
94,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) system. Eisman said the Paramount
facility, which produces asphalt, shut down last month and the
Bakersfield plant is currently shutting down. He did not mention
the Long Beach facility.