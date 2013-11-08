HOUSTON Nov 8 Alon Energy USA expects
to receive permits to build a crude-by-rail offloading facility
at its California refining system by the end of the first
quarter 2014, later than previous estimates of the fourth
quarter this year, Chief Executive Paul Eisman told analysts on
Friday.
The company shut down the system a year ago because its
dependence on imported crude made it unprofitable. The rail
facility will allow Alon to tap cheaper inland U.S. crude.
Eisman said the company could restart the system "as early
as 2015" if Alon gets permits by the end of the first quarter
next year to build the rail offloading facility, but "we've not
made the decision to do that at this point."
Eisman also said the company was "looking at options" to
expand its Big Spring, Texas, refinery, which is in the growing
Permian Basin.