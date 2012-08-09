(Adds details, quotes)
* Alon seeking to add flexibility to crude supply
* Project to use of existing lines, new rail facilities
* Alon expects to start up rail system in H2 2013
HOUSTON, Aug 9 Alon USA Energy Inc is in
"advanced discussions" to move cheap inland U.S. light crude to
its California refining system via new rail facilities and
existing pipelines, Chief Executive Officer Paul Eisman told
analysts on Thursday.
"This project will provide additional crude flexibility for
our California refining system to allow us to take advantage of
changing crude oil markets," Eisman said during Alon's
second-quarter earnings conference call.
He said the company expects to submit applications for
necessary environmental permits "within the next few days" and
aims to complete rail facilities by the third or fourth quarter
next year.
Alon is joining a growing trend of coastal refiners using
rail to gain access to cheap inland crude where production is up
but pipeline infrastructure is lacking to get it to refining
hubs.
Tesoro Corp expects to start up a new rail facility
that can bring in up to 50,000 barrels per day of North Dakota
Bakken crude to its Anacortes, Washington, refinery next month.
BP Plc is considering a similar setup for its Cherry
Point refinery in Blaine, Washington, and Phillips 66 is
looking at moving Bakken crude via rail to its Washington state
refinery as well as increasing Bakken rail shipments to its New
Jersey plant.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Marguerita Choy)