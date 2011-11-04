* Krotz Springs work to be completed by week of Nov. 7
* Bakersfield work will be carried out in December
* Big Springs, Texas plant will run at 68,000 bpd in Q4
By Jeffrey Kerr
NEW YORK, Nov 4 Alon USA Energy Inc (ALJ.N)
said on Friday it was performing planned maintenance this week
on its 83,100-barrels-per-day Krotz Springs, Louisiana refinery
and would complete the work early next week.
The company, in a third-quarter earnings conference call
with analysts, said it was upgrading the crude distillation
unit at the refinery and working on increasing jet kerosene
yields in the turnaround.
At Alon USA's Bakersfield, California refining complex,
which is run in tandem with its 83,000-bpd Paramount,
California refinery, the company will conduct planned
maintenance on the hydrocracker next month in an effort to
increase refined product yields.
The company recently brought its 70,000-bpd Big Springs,
Texas refinery out of a third-quarter turnaround in which it
carried out work to change the future crude slate of the
plant.
Run rates at the Texas refinery were projected to be 68,000
bpd for the fourth quarter.
At Krotz Springs, the company plans to increase the use of
West Texas Intermediate-linked crudes in early December to
25,000 bpd from the current 10,000 bpd.
