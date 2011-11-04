NEW YORK, Nov 4 Alon USA Energy Inc ( ALJ.N ) said on Friday it was performing planned maintenance this week on its 83,100-barrels-per-day Krotz Springs, Louisiana refinery and the work would be complete early in the week of Nov. 7.

The comments were made in an earnings conference call with analysts.

At the company's Bakersfield, California refining complex, which is run in tandem with its 83,000-bpd Paramount, California refinery, Alon USA will conduct planned maintenance on the hydrocracker in an effort to increase refined product yields, company officials said. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr; Editing by Dale Hudson)