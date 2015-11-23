UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO Nov 23 J&F Investimentos SA, the investment holding company of Brazil's billionaire Batista family, agreed on Monday to pay 2.67 billion reais ($716 million) for the 44.1 percent stake that conglomerate Camargo Correa SA has in apparel and footwear maker Alpargatas SA .
J&F will pay 12.85 reais per common and preferred shares that Camargo owned in Alpargatas, according to a Monday securities filing.
News magazine Exame reported the transaction earlier in the day, without saying how it obtained the information.
According to the filing, J&F has no plans to take Alpargatas private for at least the first year after the acquisition. The transaction requires regulatory approval and will be subject to the launch of a formal offer by J&F, the filing added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Mark Potter)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.